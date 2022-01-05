14-year-old in custody for Cleveland carjackings to be charged in University Heights incident

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen boy who is in custody in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Cleveland will also face charges in University Heights, police said.

The police department said charges stemming from a Dec. 26, 2021 armed carjacking attempt at the Target in University Heights will be filed against the 14-year-old suspect.

Investigators said the 28-year-old South Euclid man was approached by the teenager while in the Target parking lot along Cedar Road and was threatened at gunpoint during the carjacking attempt.

The victim was eventually able to get away and speed off in his vehicle, according to University Heights police.

Detectives worked with several area law enforcement departments and identified the suspect as the 14-year-old boy who was taken into custody on Dec. 29 by Cleveland police in connection to a series of armed carjackings that occurred in the city.

Four armed carjackings involving female victims were reported in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood between Dec. 19 and Dec. 27, according to police.

