2 days in a row: Another earthquake detected near Lake County shoreline

Two earthquakes in two days
Two earthquakes in two days
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second day in a row, a minor earthquake was reported near Eastlake’s Lake Erie Shoreline.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake was detected just before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours before Wednesday’s minor incident, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Lake County resident described what she experienced during Tuesday morning’s earthquake.

Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the U.S.G.S. describing what they experienced during the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes. The largest in the area was a magnitude 4.8 reported in 1986.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
