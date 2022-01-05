Canton police video shows officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department released body camera video that shows the moments that led up to a fatal officer-involved shooting just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

**WARNING: The video contains graphic and explicit language**

According to the report from the Canton Police Department, officers responded to a 10th Street SW home at approximately 12:06 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 for reports of shots fired in the area.

A responding officer can be seen approaching the area where the shots were being fired from, which appeared to be be coming from behind a fence.

The wife of the man who was killed told @KMazurNews,“My husband and I both went out there to shoot guns in the air, like everybody does to celebrate.” Every NYE, local police agencies warn that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. https://t.co/7lOAlNqWWC @cleveland19news https://t.co/JdQgrYoy2M — Misty Stiver (@mistystiver) January 5, 2022

In an initial press release, the Canton Police Department stated:

“When the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him.”

The man who was shot by the officer was identified as James Williams.

According to police, Williams was transported to an area hospital where he eventually died from the gunshot wounds.

The officer can be heard on the body camera video saying that there were multiple firearms found inside the house during a search.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the incident. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.