2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton police video shows officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day (graphic)

Canton police-worn body camera video
Canton police-worn body camera video(Source: Canton police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department released body camera video that shows the moments that led up to a fatal officer-involved shooting just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

**WARNING: The video contains graphic and explicit language**

According to the report from the Canton Police Department, officers responded to a 10th Street SW home at approximately 12:06 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 for reports of shots fired in the area.

A responding officer can be seen approaching the area where the shots were being fired from, which appeared to be be coming from behind a fence.

In an initial press release, the Canton Police Department stated:

“When the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him.”

The man who was shot by the officer was identified as James Williams.

Wife of man shot, killed by Canton police officer says husband was put in unsafe situation

According to police, Williams was transported to an area hospital where he eventually died from the gunshot wounds.

The officer can be heard on the body camera video saying that there were multiple firearms found inside the house during a search.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the incident. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Police discovered a potential homicide at a private garage in the 100 block of Brace Avenue...
Fatal shooting victim discovered at Elyria garage Tuesday night, police say
19 News
Cavaliers honor fallen patrolman Shane Bartek during home game in Cleveland
19 News
Man shot on Superior Viaduct near downtown Cleveland
(Source: Village of Lakemore police)
Driver with suspended license arrested with suspected crystal meth in Summit County