Case Keenum: Baker Mayfield is “one of the toughest guys I know”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Keenum will start Sunday for Baker Mayfield, who was ruled out by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Mayfield is due for shoulder surgery soon and Keenum saw first-hand the kind pain Mayfield had endured this season.

“I did have a front row seat to one of the gutsiest, toughest performances of a quarterback playing in a season that I have ever seen,” Keenum said Wednesday, “culminating in the other night and how he battled his tail off to really bring us back into that game and keep us in it. I think his entire season he was battling a lot of things. He is one of the toughest guys I know, and he is a fighter.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

