Cavaliers honor fallen patrolman Shane Bartek during home game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During Tuesday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers paid tribute to Shane Bartek, the off-duty police officer who was shot and killed during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

The Cavaliers held a moment of silence during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team also posted a message of condolences to Bartek on Twitter.

Tonight we join together in a moment of silence to honor a special member of @CLEpolice.



Rest in Peace, Officer Shane Bartek. pic.twitter.com/2dTIHWHkVq — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 5, 2022

A man and a woman are both in custody in connection to Bartek’s killing. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11.

