Cavaliers honor fallen patrolman Shane Bartek during home game in Cleveland
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During Tuesday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers paid tribute to Shane Bartek, the off-duty police officer who was shot and killed during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.
The Cavaliers held a moment of silence during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The team also posted a message of condolences to Bartek on Twitter.
A man and a woman are both in custody in connection to Bartek’s killing. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.