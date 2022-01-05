Cleveland City Council makes big changes in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under the new administration, the Cleveland City Council already expanded several committees to give more attention to areas like transportation, education, and racism.

“We’ve added great leadership innovative ideas sprinkled all through these committees,” said Council President Blaine Griffin.

According to Griffin, the biggest change is happening to the finance committee.

It will now have a diversity and inclusion piece added to it.

This addition will make sure that any project that receives funds not only benefits the community as a whole but will positively impact minority groups here as well.

Griffin explained if it doesn’t support these groups we could see a lot of legislation being turned down.

Education, transportation mobility, and the arts are also on the council’s radar.

They’ve all been assigned to committees with big plans attached to them.

“We needed to add workforce, education, and training because we want to develop a pipeline from pre-adolescence all the way to the workforce,” said Griffin “to make sure we keep good talent acquisition in our community”.

You can learn more about the committee expansions here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.