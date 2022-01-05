2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland City Council makes big changes in 2022

By Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under the new administration, the Cleveland City Council already expanded several committees to give more attention to areas like transportation, education, and racism.

“We’ve added great leadership innovative ideas sprinkled all through these committees,” said Council President Blaine Griffin.

According to Griffin, the biggest change is happening to the finance committee.

It will now have a diversity and inclusion piece added to it.

This addition will make sure that any project that receives funds not only benefits the community as a whole but will positively impact minority groups here as well.

Griffin explained if it doesn’t support these groups we could see a lot of legislation being turned down.

Education, transportation mobility, and the arts are also on the council’s radar.

They’ve all been assigned to committees with big plans attached to them.

“We needed to add workforce, education, and training because we want to develop a pipeline from pre-adolescence all the way to the workforce,” said Griffin “to make sure we keep good talent acquisition in our community”.

You can learn more about the committee expansions here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

North Olmsted native selected to be a part of nationwide music project aimed at uplifting...
North Olmsted native part of nationwide music project to empower LGBTQ+ community
COVID fatigue prevalent after dealing with pandemic for nearly 2 years
COVID fatigue prevalent after dealing with pandemic for nearly 2 years
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Several community organizations plan vigil for murdered Cleveland police officer
Anthony Butler Jr.
Bond remains at $5 million for man charged in connection to deadly carjacking incident involving off-duty Cleveland police officer