County Executive, Board of Health provide update on COVID statistics, initiatives

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - County Executive Armond Budish and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health held a virtual media briefing today with updates and initiatives on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As cases continue to rise both in the state and around the country, Cuyahoga County has seen about 27,000 confirmed cases in the last two weeks.

Cuyahoga remains the highest county in the state in terms of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, ahead of Franklin, Hamilton, Summit and Montgomery counties, respectively.

