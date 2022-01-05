2 Strong 4 Bullies
COVID fatigue prevalent after dealing with pandemic for nearly 2 years

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pandemic has been a real struggle.

David Druce is stressed.

He’s a high school teacher and a father of two children who can’t be vaccinated.

“It’s been challenging it’s definitely been challenging,” Druce said.

The new omicron variant in this seemingly never-ending pandemic was the last thing people wanted as they entered a new year.

“Well number one knowing that my students have been struggling that there’s a lot of things that they can’t necessarily prevent in terms of having to work and exposure to COVID,” he said.

Susan Albers is a Clinical Psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic who knows COVID has taken a toll on people’s mental health.

“Our bodies are not wired to endure long periods of stress... Short periods, but not long periods. So over the past two years, we have become flooded each and every day with cortisol. That’s a stress hormone,” she said.

Albers said the best thing we can do is make a checklist of our own mental health and make therapy an integral part of our routine.

“It’s also important to focus on what is happening rather than the what-ifs it’s really easy to catastrophize and imagine all the worst-case scenarios bring yourself back to the present moment and use mindfulness to focus on the here and now,” Albers said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

