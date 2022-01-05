Driver with suspended license arrested with suspected crystal meth in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was arrested with suspected crystal methamphetamine on New Year’s Eve in the Village of Lakemore.

Lakemore police officers said the driver was pulled over near the intersection of Flickinger and Krumroy Roads.

According to police, the suspected crystal methamphetamine was found under the rear driver’s seat.

The driver was also found to be driving with a suspended license, police added.

The driver, whose name is not being released, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and released.

Criminal charges for the suspected drugs are pending the results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation laboratory.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.