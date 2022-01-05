2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 33-year-old Cleveland man with schizophrenia missing since Jan. 4

Antonio Simpson
Antonio Simpson(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 33-year-old Antonio Simpson after he ran away on Jan. 4.

Police said he is 6′1″ tall, 195 pounds, and has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Simpson is a new client in a group home in the 14200 block of Glenside Road where he reportedly ran away from staff, according to police.

Police said he took off in an unknown direction and does not know the area well.

He was last known to be wearing a blue Puma jumpsuit, according to police.

Call police if you see him or have any information on where he may be.

