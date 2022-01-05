Endangered missing adult alert issued for Parma man who has not been seen in nearly a week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are hoping the public can help locate a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Charles Canty walked away from his home on Laurent Drive in Parma around noon on New Year’s Eve and he has not yet returned.

Canty, who suffers from various medical conditions, is 6 feet tall, weighs 168 pounds, and has gray hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a waist-length black coat with fur, a gray hooded-sweatshirt, gray pants, and brown shows.

Anybody who has information regarding Canty’s location can call police.

