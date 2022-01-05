2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fatal shooting victim discovered at Elyria garage Tuesday night, police say

By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police discovered a potential homicide at a private garage in the 100 block of Brace Avenue Tuesday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to University Hospital-Elyria just after 6 p.m., regarding a shooting.

They talked to the man who said he had been shot at the garage.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Officers found a second victim with fatal injuries.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Elyria police are still investigating and have not released any identities.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact detectives at 440-326-1215.

