FIRST ALERT DAY: Wind Advisory in effect today as an arctic front tracks through

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wind is going to be the story today and into this evening. An arctic front is forecast to sweep through Ohio today. Temperatures will be above 40 degrees ahead the front then crash through the 30s and 20s behind it. Strong winds in the forecast today as this happens. A south wind will shift west behind the front. Strongest winds will be along and just behind the front where gusts over 45 mph will be common. Power loss and some property damage are possible. Most areas will stay dry today. A mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight drop into the teens overnight. Wind chills in the single digits. It’s a mostly cloudy and cold day tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s. The wind becomes more favorable for lake effect snow Thursday night and Friday. It’ll be a west steering wind at first shifting more northwest on Friday. The lake snow will be heavy at times. We have another ALERT out for this. The Friday morning rush is expected to be rough in spots.

