Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A beloved hairdresser found dead in his Cleveland home was shot, stabbed, beaten, and strangled, police say.

The murder of 57-year-old Chris Vo sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ community and beyond. He was found the day after Christmas in a pool of his blood inside his garage on Lakewood Heights Blvd.

“None of us had any idea what was happening; it was just a shocking, tragic thing that none of us were ready for,” said Vo’s former partner Nick Malusky.

Chad Webb and Daniel Mobley, the two men arrested in the brutal murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser Chris Vo. Webb had prior robbery charges in Columbus. Mobley was on probation in Cuyahoga County related to previous drugs/weapons charges. pic.twitter.com/tJ1ZHwmLzh — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) January 4, 2022

Police were called when a neighbor saw blood coming through the bottom of the garage door.

In a filing with the Cleveland Municipal Court, police described the fatal wounds.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office released the same findings.

“Usually, when you have a crime of that nature, it’s classified as a crime of emotion. There’s definitely a relationship,” said Timothy Dimoff, a longtime police officer who now runs a consulting firm in Akron. “People (who do this) know each other, and they know each other well. There’s a lot of vengeance, revenge, animosity, and deep anger, and they take it out on the deceased.”

Cleveland police have not confirmed with certainty that the two suspects knew the victim.

Chad Webb and Daniel Mobley, both 27, were arrested and are now facing murder charges.

According to social media records, the two list themselves as “in a relationship“ with each other.

”They were young men in the Cleveland gay community, and that’s just something you never hear of them turning around and killing someone like that,“ Malusky told 19 News.

Both suspects have a prior criminal history.

Webb has robbery and theft convictions in the Columbus area, while Mobley has drug and weapons convictions in Cuyahoga County.

According to court records, Mobley avoided jail time in October after violating his probation. Instead, his probation was extended.

The two men are being held on a $1 million bond and due in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.