‘It impacts all of us:’ Gov. DeWine reacts to new hospital ads, begs for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine today addressed the surge in Covid-19 cases in Ohio and the pressure it’s putting on our local hospitals.

He spoke with 19 News Anchor Nichole Vrsansky in a 15-minute zoom interview: “It impacts all of us, whether it’s a loved one who has a heart attack or other reasons to go to the hospital, being that overcrowded is not good.”

By Thursday, more than 2-thousand members of the Ohio National Guard will be deployed to hospitals and vaccination sites across our state. A report by The Statehouse News Bureau says only 53-percent of Ohio Guardsmembers are vaccinated. Governor DeWine says despite that, the number being deployed has not been impacted.

“We’re going to have just as many in. There are some members who are being deployed who are not vaccinated, and the hospitals are making those decisions about where to deploy them. We would like everyone to be vaccinated. We would like every Ohio National Guardsman to be vaccinated,” says DeWine.

We showed him the new television advertisement local hospitals have partnered on, the sounds of a patient on a ventilator as the words read, ‘Help. We’re begging you.” The governor says the message is clear, Ohioans need to be vaccinated, boosted, wear masks, and social distance.

“This is a very strong message from hospitals, and when you talk to nurses dealing with Covid patients, the message is even more gripping. We’re seeing, particularly in Northeast Ohio, in Cleveland, Akron, the Canton areas, our hospitals are just literally overwhelmed,” says DeWine.

On top of this surge in Covid cases, Ohio businesses are also struggling with worker shortages. Governor DeWine says every state in the country is dealing with the same challenges.

“I don’t have a magic wand to solve the immediate problem, but we know what the answer is for the long-term challenge, making sure we have workers trained and the expertise, and that is through education. We have to invest in education.”

We also spoke to the governor about the state’s rising violent crime rates. He is asking state legislators to invest $250 million in police departments across the state.

As far as the upcoming election and how that is impacting his gubernatorial decisions, DeWine says, “People expect me to make decisions based on the best interests of the people of Ohio, not Mike DeWine’s best interests politically. This is a very serious time in our history.”

