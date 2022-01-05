2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mailboxes outside of Garfield Heights post office may have been ‘accessed,’ police say

FILE - A resident drops mail into a U.S. Postal Service mailbox.
FILE - A resident drops mail into a U.S. Postal Service mailbox.(Source: WVUE)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department wants area residents to be aware of the possibility that the mailboxes outside of the city’s post office may have been compromised.

Police said the mailboxes may not have been secured and they could have been “accessed.”

Our Police Department received information regarding the exterior mailboxes at the Post Office. The outdoor mailboxes...

Posted by Garfield Heights Police Department - Ohio on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Visitors should consider mailing any significant items, like checks or money orders, inside the post office.

The U.S. Postal Service facility in Garfield Heights is located at 12401 Rockside Road.

