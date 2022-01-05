Mailboxes outside of Garfield Heights post office may have been ‘accessed,’ police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department wants area residents to be aware of the possibility that the mailboxes outside of the city’s post office may have been compromised.

Police said the mailboxes may not have been secured and they could have been “accessed.”

Visitors should consider mailing any significant items, like checks or money orders, inside the post office.

The U.S. Postal Service facility in Garfield Heights is located at 12401 Rockside Road.

