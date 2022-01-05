Man shot on Superior Viaduct near downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was shot near downtown Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of the Superior Viaduct around 9:15 pm.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

There was a Jeep at the scene with multiple bullet holes in it.

The is no other information available at this time.

