2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man shot on Superior Viaduct near downtown

Superior Viaduct shooting
Superior Viaduct shooting(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was shot near downtown Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of the Superior Viaduct around 9:15 pm.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

There was a Jeep at the scene with multiple bullet holes in it.

The is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Days: 40 - 50 mph wind gusts Wednesday; heavy lake effect snow Friday
19 First Alert Weather Days: 40-50 mph wind gusts Wednesday; heavy lake effect snow Friday
Cleveland City Council makes big changes in 2022
Cleveland City Council makes big changes in 2022
North Olmsted native selected to be a part of nationwide music project aimed at uplifting...
North Olmsted native part of nationwide music project to empower LGBTQ+ community
COVID fatigue prevalent after dealing with pandemic for nearly 2 years
COVID fatigue prevalent after dealing with pandemic for nearly 2 years