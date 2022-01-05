Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek’s death ruled ‘In the line of duty’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb, Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond and Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard addressed the death of officer Shane Bartek today, including a review of the incident.

Director Howard said Bartek’s life was taken, “in a senseless act of gun violence” on Dec. 31, during an attempted carjacking in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive.

Two suspects, Tamara McCloyd, 18, and Anthony Butler, 28, are currently in custody.

Butler is being held under a $5 million bond.

“I asked Chief Drummond to conduct a review to make a line of duty determination,” Howard said. “To convene a committee to review the facts, law, policies, procedures and training that Officer Bartek received as part of being a Cleveland police officer.”

“Prior to this review, no determination had been made,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that an in-depth review was conducted, so Chief Drummond could provde a recommendation to myself and the mayor, with regard to a line of duty determination.”

“We reviewed the footage and included the training section that Patrol Officer Bartek, relative to his training in the academy,” Drummond said. “Officer Bartek utilized training that he received in our police academy, to try disarming the subject.”

“Obviously, during that incident unfortunately, Officer Bartek was killed,” he continued. “Our conclusion in the review was that it was a ‘line of duty’ death.”

The mayor thanked both the police and law departments for conducting the review.

“As the son of a cop, I recognize the important sacrifices that law enforcement and their familes make to keep our communities safe and secure,” Bibb said. “Again, let’s keep the family of Officer Shane Bartek in all of our prayers as we mourn his loss.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.