North Olmsted native part of nationwide music project to empower LGBTQ+ community

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Stolar is a singer and songwriter.

“Right before I was supposed to go back for my sophomore year of college, I decided to quit school, move to NYC, and pursue my music career full time,” said Stolar.

The North Olmsted native was recently selected to work on the Future Perfect Project in New York City.

He and 10 other young musicians will soon be putting out an album dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ community.

‘’That representation will just make a lot more people more comfortable, I know it would’ve made me more comfortable growing up and I’m so grateful I get t be a part of something so amazing and monumental,” said Stolar.

Stolar says he hopes his music will let people, especially children, in the LGBTQ community know it’s ok to be yourself.

“The sooner that you feel comfortable in your own skin and you have that self-confidence and you feel comfortable in self-expression that is when you really start to live a full life,” said Stolar.

Stolar’s song “Resist” comes out on Jan. 14.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

