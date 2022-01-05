2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Over $43,000 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl seized during Ohio traffic stop

Drugs seized/Markum Boyd
Drugs seized/Markum Boyd(Source: OSHP/Ottawa County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Ohio along State Route 2.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala with Florida registration for speeding in Ottawa County on Jan. 2 just after 10 p.m.

The odor of burnt marijuana in the car prompted a probable cause search, according to the OSHP.

During the search, five pounds of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine, and 214 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized.

The confiscated drugs are estimated to value approximately $43,500, the highway patrol said.

Troopers stopped a rented 2020 Chevrolet Impala with Florida registration for a speed violation on state Route 2. While...

Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

The passenger, identified as 34-year-old Markum Boyd, was taken into custody and booked at the Ottawa County Jail on possessing and trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.

If convicted, the Detroit-area man could be sentenced to 44 years in prison and face a fine of up to $80,000.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

19 News
Cavaliers honor fallen patrolman Shane Bartek during home game in Cleveland
Two earthquakes in two days
2 days in a row: Another earthquake detected near Lake County shoreline
Charles Canty
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Parma man who has not been seen in nearly a week
19 News
Cavaliers honor fallen patrolman Shane Bartek during home game in Cleveland