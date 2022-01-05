2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rajon Rondo on what he’ll bring to the Cavs: “Number one, leadership”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rajon Rondo’s been watching the Cavs for about 4 days since he first learned he was being traded to Cleveland.

Now he’ll suit up for the team on the upcoming 6-game road trip, which starts Friday in Portland, and he can’t wait to play alongside point guard Darius Garland.

“He’s actually the first one who reached out to me,” Rondo said Wednesday after practice. “He’s definitely a hell of a talent.”

The Cavs will be Rondo’s 9th team in 16 NBA seasons.

He won a championship with Boston in 2008 and another with the Lakers in 2020.

Rondo, a 4-time All-Star, is replacing Ricky Rubio who tore his ACL Dec. 28 in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

