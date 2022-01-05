Accused thief takes Door Dash driver’s vehicle in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police arrested a 49-year-old man after he allegedly stole a Door Dash driver’s car outside a KFC.

Police said the car was taken on Jan. 3 when the driver ran inside the restaurant on E. Waterloo Road to pick up an order for a delivery.

The driver told police he was inside the restaurant for less than a minute.

A few minutes later, police located the driver’s car parked on Laverne Lane.

According to police, nobody was inside the car, but a man was walking nearby and police said as the officer got closer, James Dugan IV started running.

Dugan was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police said a credit card belonging to the driver was found in his pocket.

Police added Dugan threw items belonging to the driver on the ground during the chase.

Dugan is charged with receiving stolen property and is locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.