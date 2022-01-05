2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Accused thief takes Door Dash driver’s vehicle in Summit County

James Dugan IV (Source: Springfield Township police)
James Dugan IV (Source: Springfield Township police)((Source: Springfield Township police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police arrested a 49-year-old man after he allegedly stole a Door Dash driver’s car outside a KFC.

Police said the car was taken on Jan. 3 when the driver ran inside the restaurant on E. Waterloo Road to pick up an order for a delivery.

The driver told police he was inside the restaurant for less than a minute.

A few minutes later, police located the driver’s car parked on Laverne Lane.

According to police, nobody was inside the car, but a man was walking nearby and police said as the officer got closer, James Dugan IV started running.

Dugan was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police said a credit card belonging to the driver was found in his pocket.

Police added Dugan threw items belonging to the driver on the ground during the chase.

Dugan is charged with receiving stolen property and is locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

19 News
Cavaliers honor fallen patrolman Shane Bartek during home game in Cleveland
(Source: Village of Lakemore police)
Driver with suspended license arrested with suspected crystal meth in Summit County
Two earthquakes in two days
2 days in a row: Another earthquake detected near Lake County shoreline
Charles Canty
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Parma man who has not been seen in nearly a week