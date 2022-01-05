2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vigil for murdered Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
By Julia Bingel and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Black on Black Crime, Inc. (BBCI) along with several other community organizations are holding a vigil for murdered Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

Officer Bartek, 25, was shot and killed on Dec. 31, 2021 in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive on Cleveland’s West Side while he was off-duty.

Cleveland police said Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Heights, approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot with a gun, a struggle ensued and Officer Bartek was shot twice.

McLoyd then allegedly fled in Officer Bartek’s car.

Several hours later, Officer Bartek’s stolen vehicle was spotted by police and after a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, the vehicle was recovered in Euclid and Anthony Butler Jr., 28, was taken into custody.

Both Butler and McLoyd are being held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

They will then march from the BBCI headquarters to the 5th District Police Station at 881 East 152nd Street.

There will be a short program at 6 p.m. in front of the station to honor Officer Bartek, who was assigned to the 5th District.

