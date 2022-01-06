Akron Zoo gets $1.5 million estate gift, largest in its history

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An anonymous donor gave the Akron Zoo the largest estate gift in its history, $1.5 million, officials announced Thursday.

“We are excited and humbled to receive this estate gift and we will dedicate ourselves to meeting the donor’s wishes to the fullest possible extent,” said Doug Piekarz, president & CEO. “It will help save species from extinction by supporting animal care, husbandry and breeding programs while setting the stage for the next decade of conservation engagement starting right here in Akron, Ohio.”

According to a press release, “the gift will be used to support the zoo’s conservation efforts to protect critically endangered species.”

This includes a private yard for red wolves and a habitat for white-winged wood ducks and Bali mynahs.

The red wolf yard will provide more space for breeding in the future.

Red wolves are critically endangered, with fewer than 20 left in their native habitat.

The new white-winged wood duck and Bali mynah habitat will be incorporated into the zoo’s Lehner Family Foundation Wild Asia, which opened in May 2021.

Bali mynahs are critically endangered, with fewer than 100 birds left in their habitat.

White-winged wood ducks are classified as endangered, with less than 800 birds remaining in their native habitat.

Officials said the new habitat will allow for breeding of both species.

Along with the new construction, the gift will also fund a Director of Conservation, a newly created position at the Akron Zoo.

This senior leadership role will be solely dedicated to wildlife conservation.

For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.