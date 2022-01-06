‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend, killing her friend in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her friend, Bedford Heights Police confirmed.

Chief Michael Marotta said BHPD got a 911 call from a 32-year-old Bear Creek Apartment resident reporting her ex-boyfriend shot her male friend.

The Bedford Heights Fire Department arrived on scene and found one male shot and that the reporting woman had also been shot, according to Marotta.

Emergency medical personnel immediately took both victims to the nearest trauma center, Marotta said.

Marotta confirmed the male victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff a short time later.

The woman is being treated for her injuries, according to Marotta.

BHPD identified the shooter as 33-year-old Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, who is 5′6″ tall, 155 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Sparks left the scene in a car that police found later abandoned, but he is still on the loose, Marotta said.

A warrant has been issued for Sparks arrest, according to Marotta.

Call the Bedford Heights Detective Bureau at 440-439-1234 with any information on this ongoing investigation.

Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks (Bedford Heights Police)

