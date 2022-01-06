2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baker Mayfield fires back at Browns beat writer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While waiting for shoulder surgery, Browns QB Baker Mayfield is apparently spending time on social media.

Mayfield fired back on Twitter at Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, who was promoting her story on possible communication issues between Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski has already ruled Mayfield out of this Sunday’s game against Cincinnati, so the Browns QB is not expected to hold his weekly media session.

