Baker Mayfield fires back at Browns beat writer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While waiting for shoulder surgery, Browns QB Baker Mayfield is apparently spending time on social media.

Mayfield fired back on Twitter at Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, who was promoting her story on possible communication issues between Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet. https://t.co/MfHnqWk65s — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 6, 2022

Stefanski has already ruled Mayfield out of this Sunday’s game against Cincinnati, so the Browns QB is not expected to hold his weekly media session.

