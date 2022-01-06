2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Box truck rollover closes portion of SR 2 Thursday morning

A box truck flipped on SR 2 WB, Thursday morning, forcing closure of the westbound lane.
A box truck flipped on SR 2 WB, Thursday morning, forcing closure of the westbound lane.(Wickliffe Police Department)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - State Route 2 westbound just west of E 305th is closed following a rollover accident involving a box truck, police said.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the accident at approximately 9 a.m.

The truck was found to have rolled over and breeched a concrete barrier wall.

The Wickliffe Fire Department was able to extricate the driver, who has not been identified.

They were transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and officials said they are working to clear the wreckage and reopen the highway as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Next round of Ohio National Guard troops gets welcome from Gov. DeWine
Shane Bartek
Community unites in mourning to remember fallen officer Shane Bartek
A cold weather homeless camp downtown Cleveland
Cleveland homeless shelters keep COVID in mind as cold air forces more people inside
Burglary and theft suspects wanted in Cleveland
Burglary and theft suspects wanted in Cleveland