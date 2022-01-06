Box truck rollover closes portion of SR 2 Thursday morning

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - State Route 2 westbound just west of E 305th is closed following a rollover accident involving a box truck, police said.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the accident at approximately 9 a.m.

The truck was found to have rolled over and breeched a concrete barrier wall.

The Wickliffe Fire Department was able to extricate the driver, who has not been identified.

They were transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and officials said they are working to clear the wreckage and reopen the highway as soon as possible.

