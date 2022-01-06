CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize these burglary and theft suspects wanted by Cleveland Police?

Cleveland Police said they broke into an occupied dwelling, caused damage, and stole several items.

This burglary and theft happened in the area of West 137th Street and Lakewood Heights Boulevard at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 16, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Divison of Police First District Community Relations:

Burglary and theft suspects wanted in Cleveland (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations Committee)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference case #2021-380614 if you recognize them or have any other information on this crime.

