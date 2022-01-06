2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Burglary and theft suspects wanted in Cleveland

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize these burglary and theft suspects wanted by Cleveland Police?

Cleveland Police said they broke into an occupied dwelling, caused damage, and stole several items.

This burglary and theft happened in the area of West 137th Street and Lakewood Heights Boulevard at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 16, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Divison of Police First District Community Relations:

Burglary and theft suspects wanted in Cleveland
Burglary and theft suspects wanted in Cleveland(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations Committee)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference case #2021-380614 if you recognize them or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

A cold weather homeless camp downtown Cleveland
Cleveland homeless shelters keep COVID in mind as cold air forces more people inside
Cleveland homeless shelters keep COVID in mind as cold air forces more people inside
Cleveland homeless shelters keep COVID in mind as cold air forces more people inside
Canton police video shows officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day...
Canton police video shows officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day (graphic)
14-year-old in custody for Cleveland carjackings to be charged in University Heights incident
14-year-old in custody for Cleveland carjackings to be charged in University Heights incident