City of Lakewood files criminal charges in Marine Towers West garage collapse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Lakewood has filed criminal charges against Marine Towers LLC, their management company Burton Carol MGT, and the parent company Atlas Masonry & Restoration in the garage collapse at Marine Towers West in Lakewood just days before Christmas.

In the lawsuit, the City states that Marine Towers, Burton Carol and Atlas “did erect, construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move or demolish a building or other structure, or install any equipment or other appurtenances the installation of which is regulated by the State of Ohio Building Code or other Ordinances of the City or or cause the same to be done, without first making application to the Building Commissioner and obtaining a permit thereof for the property located at 12540 Edgewater Ave.”

The city lawsuit says the charge is a fourth degree misdemeanor. As of now it is not clear exactly which of the above changes are being specifically named in the garage collapse incident.

19 News has reached out to Burton Carol for comment and is awaiting a response.

