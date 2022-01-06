2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Lakewood files criminal charges in Marine Towers West garage collapse

The lawsuit claims Marine Towers did not get permission before demolishing the garage.
Lakewood garage collapse
Lakewood garage collapse(Source: Provided to WOIO/@alec_kwait Twitter)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Lakewood has filed criminal charges against Marine Towers LLC, their management company Burton Carol MGT, and the parent company Atlas Masonry & Restoration in the garage collapse at Marine Towers West in Lakewood just days before Christmas.

In the lawsuit, the City states that Marine Towers, Burton Carol and Atlas “did erect, construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move or demolish a building or other structure, or install any equipment or other appurtenances the installation of which is regulated by the State of Ohio Building Code or other Ordinances of the City or or cause the same to be done, without first making application to the Building Commissioner and obtaining a permit thereof for the property located at 12540 Edgewater Ave.”

The city lawsuit says the charge is a fourth degree misdemeanor. As of now it is not clear exactly which of the above changes are being specifically named in the garage collapse incident.

19 News has reached out to Burton Carol for comment and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Can appointment of senior strategist mean new start for Cleveland’s West Side Market?
Can appointment of senior strategist mean new start for Cleveland’s West Side Market?
This generic photo shows a gas pump near Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland gas prices drop, but overall it was the most expensive Christmas Day on record
Restaurant owners are worried as Covid cases rise
Northeast Ohio restaurant owners fear another shutdown as COVID-19 cases increase
FILE - David Blitzer smiles during a New Jersey Devils NHL hockey press conference in Newark,...
Guardians have ‘meaningful discussions’ with 76ers, Devils part-owner David Blitzer on minority acquisition