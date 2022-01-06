2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Alphas host monthly food pantry in Buckeye neighborhood

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents can get free food, masks, and hand sanitizer at the Cleveland Alphas’ food pantry.

Verona Gardner stopped by the pantry on Wednesday.

“I live in a senior community... I’m coming down to get something for myself and assist some of the other residents in the building.”

The pantry is located at the Alphas’ educational center on East 116th Street and will be open every first Wednesday of the month.

Gardner said she’s grateful for it because the pandemic hasn’t been kind to her wallet.

“It has caused some problems especially with the prices in the stores and a lot of the stuff that they are offering has been very helpful,” said Gardner.

The Cleveland Alphas said they are doing this to give back to their community, especially in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

“We wanted to fill any hunger gaps that may be in this community, we know that there are some challenges that are along those lines and we wanted to be able to play our part,” said Dr. Lateef Saffore, member of Alpha Phi Alpha.

He says the goal is to help as many residents as possible get food and supplies to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“We’ve already received a lot of positive comments about the value it serves in their households,” said Dr. Saffore.

Alpha Phi Alpha is the oldest fraternity in the country.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

