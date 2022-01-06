Cleveland Metropolitan School District resumes in-person learning on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, teachers and staff will be returning to in-person learning in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District starting Monday, Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon announced on Thursday.

“My team and I have continued to monitor both the city’s and the county’s reported positive cases of COVID and exposures requiring quarantining,” Gordon said in a video on the District’s Facebook page. “We have seen a significant reduction reported to both the city and the district.”

“Likewise, with the shortened quarantine requirements approved by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health last week, we anticipate fewer employee absences required for quarantining,” Gordon added. “Therefore, all CMSD schools will return to in-person instruction starting Monday, Jan. 10.”

Gordon requested all students, staff and guests wear masks while on CMSD property, to perform self-check for any flu-like symptoms and said they should stay home if they are feeling sick.

Voluntary, free weekly COVID testing is continuing in schools across the district and Gordon recommended parents or staff members contact their school’s health professional for more information.

District officials ask any positive COVID cases be reported to the COVID Hotline at 216-838-9355, or by email at COVID@ClevelandMetroSchools.org.

“Accurate reporting of COVID cases among our students and staff is critical to us making quick, effective decisions about the potential need to quarantine a class or school,” Gordon said.

He recommended getting vaccinated, if eligible, and asked parents and staff remain prepared for the possible return to remote learning, should the need arise.

