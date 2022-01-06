2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Metropolitan School District resumes in-person learning on Monday

Students, teachers and staff will be returning to in-person learning in the Cleveland...
Students, teachers and staff will be returning to in-person learning in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District starting Monday, Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon announced on Thursday.
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, teachers and staff will be returning to in-person learning in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District starting Monday, Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon announced on Thursday.

“My team and I have continued to monitor both the city’s and the county’s reported positive cases of COVID and exposures requiring quarantining,” Gordon said in a video on the District’s Facebook page. “We have seen a significant reduction reported to both the city and the district.”

“Likewise, with the shortened quarantine requirements approved by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health last week, we anticipate fewer employee absences required for quarantining,” Gordon added. “Therefore, all CMSD schools will return to in-person instruction starting Monday, Jan. 10.”

Gordon requested all students, staff and guests wear masks while on CMSD property, to perform self-check for any flu-like symptoms and said they should stay home if they are feeling sick.

Voluntary, free weekly COVID testing is continuing in schools across the district and Gordon recommended parents or staff members contact their school’s health professional for more information.

District officials ask any positive COVID cases be reported to the COVID Hotline at 216-838-9355, or by email at COVID@ClevelandMetroSchools.org.

“Accurate reporting of COVID cases among our students and staff is critical to us making quick, effective decisions about the potential need to quarantine a class or school,” Gordon said.

He recommended getting vaccinated, if eligible, and asked parents and staff remain prepared for the possible return to remote learning, should the need arise.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Marcus Epps
Euclid councilman pleads not guilty to multiple housing violations
Cleveland Orchestra officials announced they’re postponing this year’s concert and community...
COVID surge forces postponement of Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert and Community Day
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
James Kimbrough
Suspect identified in deadly parking lot shooting of McDonald’s employee in Sheffield Village