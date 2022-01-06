Community unites in mourning to remember fallen officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The community comes together for a solemn march and vigil to remember fallen Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

Community Activist Art McKoy told the group that marched from the Black on Black Crime, Inc. headquarters on Kipling Avenue to the 5th District Police Headquarters, “Today, make no mistake about it, the color that we represent is blue.”

Referring to the group’s support for law enforcement after patrol officer Bartek was ambushed and shot after a struggle in the parking lot of his apartment building on Rocky River Drive on New Year’s Eve.

Bartek was off-duty at the time but used police training techniques to try and defend himself from the suspect who had a gun and ultimately shot him twice and killed him.

Caroline Peak, who has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years and is the manager of the Collinwood Branch of the Cleveland Public Library, tells 19 News with tears streaming down her face, “It just saddens me that another mother is crying tonight from their child. We love the police. They come to our branch, and they support us whenever we need to call them. They bring gifts for the children and families in the neighborhood. So, they’re more than police; they’re people too.”

Black and white, and people of all races forging a bond of solidarity with “blue,” sending support to Officer Bartek’s loved ones, as well as his police family, uniting possibly like never before to stand up against escalating violence, as all seem to question why two suspects convicted of other violent crimes were back out on the street.

Ward 8 Councilman Michael Polensek “We’re seeing people arrested multiple times and are back out on the streets. We’ve got to start asking prosecutors offices, the judges, what’s going on here in this city and this county?”

Just hours before the vigil, Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration classified Officer Bartek’s death as “In the Line of Duty,” because video shows even though the officer was ambushed, his training kicked in as he tried to fight his armed attacker, “It means a great deal to his family, but it’s symbolic as well. We’ve got to recognize he was trying to stop a crime from taking place.”

A young life of service tragically ended, but even in death, Officer Bartek’s memory is motivating the community to stand up, fight back and restore law and order.

Judy Martin of Black on Black Crime, Inc. also lost a son to violence and is an activist in the community, “We’ve got to save our families, save our children, or we’re going to bury them or send them to jail. We are at war and when are we going to stop it?”

