2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid councilman pleads not guilty to multiple housing violations

Marcus Epps
Marcus Epps
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps was officially charged with numerous housing violations on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Epps has neglected to take care of a duplex house he owns on Tungsten Avenue.

That house caught on fire in March 2021.

Since then, it’s been causing trouble for Teteree Hines, who lives in the other half of the duplex.

“I wish he would come and clean up,” said Hines.

Since the fire, the house has been deemed a hazard and no one has been able to live in it.

“It smells really bad. Inside, it’s smelling. Outside, it’s smelling. It’s really high,” said Hines.

Hines says not only does she have to deal with a horrible smell coming from the house, but the rodents that live in it too.

“They used to come over in the back over the fence and they would climb up and do their business right by the window,” said Hines.

Epps spoke to 19 News back in July and told us he believes all of this is a political “witch hunt” by city leaders because he pushed for Euclid police officers to wear body cameras.

“When you’re somebody who doesn’t tote party lines, this is the way Euclid operates. They’ve always been a bully bull pit and a corrupt government operation and the police department,” said Epps.

Epps will be back in court in February.

Meanwhile, Hines hopes something is done about the house sooner rather than later.

“You know take the stuff out from the inside so I don’t get that smell,” said Hines.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Students, teachers and staff will be returning to in-person learning in the Cleveland...
Cleveland Metropolitan School District resumes in-person learning on Monday
Cleveland Orchestra officials announced they’re postponing this year’s concert and community...
COVID surge forces postponement of Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert and Community Day
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
James Kimbrough
Suspect identified in deadly parking lot shooting of McDonald’s employee in Sheffield Village