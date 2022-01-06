Euclid councilman pleads not guilty to multiple housing violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps was officially charged with numerous housing violations on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Epps has neglected to take care of a duplex house he owns on Tungsten Avenue.

That house caught on fire in March 2021.

Since then, it’s been causing trouble for Teteree Hines, who lives in the other half of the duplex.

“I wish he would come and clean up,” said Hines.

Since the fire, the house has been deemed a hazard and no one has been able to live in it.

“It smells really bad. Inside, it’s smelling. Outside, it’s smelling. It’s really high,” said Hines.

Hines says not only does she have to deal with a horrible smell coming from the house, but the rodents that live in it too.

“They used to come over in the back over the fence and they would climb up and do their business right by the window,” said Hines.

Epps spoke to 19 News back in July and told us he believes all of this is a political “witch hunt” by city leaders because he pushed for Euclid police officers to wear body cameras.

“When you’re somebody who doesn’t tote party lines, this is the way Euclid operates. They’ve always been a bully bull pit and a corrupt government operation and the police department,” said Epps.

Epps will be back in court in February.

Meanwhile, Hines hopes something is done about the house sooner rather than later.

“You know take the stuff out from the inside so I don’t get that smell,” said Hines.

