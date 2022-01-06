FIRST ALERT: Lake effect snow event tonight and Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air continues to pour in. The lake effect machines off of the Great Lakes are turned on. It’s all about wind direction. That’s what determines where these lake snow squalls go. The steering winds today have more of a southwest component. This will keep the heavy lake snow between Erie, Pennsylvania and Buffalo. Keep this in mind if you have travel plans that way. It’s a mostly cloudy sky for our area today. Some light snow along the shore in Lake and Ashtabula Counties. High temperatures in the 20s. The wind turns more to the west tonight and even northwest by tomorrow morning. This will shift the heavy lake snow into northeast Ohio. The team will monitor where the heavy squalls set up. Significant snow is likely in the persistent bands. Could be a high impact for the morning rush tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures only 20 to 25 degrees tomorrow. It’ll be a windy day tomorrow with gusts over 35 mph at times out of the west. Whiteout conditions in the lake squalls. Wind chills in the single digits.

