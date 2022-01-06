How are major or minor COVID-19 cases being treated differently in Northeast Ohio’s hospitals?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Doctor Amy Edwards, from University Hospitals, is a pediatric infectious diseases specialist.

You see her often during our COVID-19 coverage.

She spoke to 19 News on Thursday about a nationwide shortage of antiviral COVID-19 pills, medicine that can shorten an illness and reduce its severity.

Across the nation, hospitals are reporting a shortage of these pills.

“They are both brand new pills and manufacturing takes time, so it’s a supply issue,” Dr. Edwards said.

So how are major cases of COVID-19 being treated in our region?

“We have steroids, things that are anti-inflammatory, so we have a variety of drugs that we can use,” Dr. Edwards added.

When it comes to minor cases, where you experience a cough, loss of taste and smell, Dr. Edwards says it would be treated like any upper respiratory infection.

“Somebody who has COVID-19, and it might still be minor but they are high risk for developing COVID, we do have doses of antibodies available,” she said.

But Dr. Edwards wants to tell everyone once again that the vaccine is the way to go to have the biggest protection from the virus.

“There’s no replacement for the vaccine. Let’s be clear. Immunity induced by a vaccine is superior to anything. I mean studies shows that immunity from the vaccine is more robust and longer lasting,” she said.

