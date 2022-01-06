How is Mayor Bibb spending his first week in office?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Mayor Justin Bibb was sworn in just after the stroke of midnight on Monday.

Now, days in, he has a lot on his plate. Releasing a statement responding to the killing of off-duty officer Bartek.

Today, I met with officers of the Fifth District at roll call to thank them for their service and sacrifice to our city. My message to them was simple: “I’ve got your back.” pic.twitter.com/dst19HElOb — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@BibbForCLE) January 5, 2022

Jane Campbell became mayor of Cleveland back in 2001.

The now President and CEO of the U.S. Capitol Historical Society tells 19 News the first week behind the city hall doors is a busy one.

“It was a combination of excitement and feeling the weight of the responsibility try to build the team and get to know the team we had put together,” said Campbell as she reflected on her own first week as Mayor.

Mayor Bibb doing the same. He announced on Twitter that he swore in a new cabinet and senior team Monday. Calling them diverse and dynamic.

Today, I was proud to swear in this dynamic and diverse Cabinet and senior team to join me at City Hall. We’re ready and excited for the work ahead! #CLECantWait pic.twitter.com/d4lfIJUiZk — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@BibbForCLE) January 4, 2022

“Mayor White came and visited with me; he was very gracious and said I will be available, “said Campbell, “but there weren’t any transition documents, so when I left office, I made sure there was a 200-page transition document “.

Which got us wondering, what state did Frank Jackson leave the city in for Mayor Bibb?

And what are the mayor’s plans on tackling the current covid-19 surge?

We’ve reached out to his team and were told someone would be getting back to us, but we haven’t heard back yet.

As for Campbell, she says she spoke to Bibb right before he took office, giving him this piece of advice.

“Realize it’s” a marathon, it’s not a sprint, “said Campbell “make sure to get some rest east some dinner because if you get exhausted,it becomes difficult to make good decisions”

