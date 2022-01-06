First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow develops tonight, will impact Friday morning’s commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We were lacking snow (and cold) in December, but Mother Nature has had other plans for January.

Temperatures will tumble into the teens tonight, and with the wind factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits.

Some light snow is possible this evening in our far southern counties, all courtesy of a system to our south.

This will be a quick burst of snow, amounting to a trace to two inches of snowfall.

The main event will be with our lake effect snow overnight.

This will begin to develop after 9:00 PM, impacting the Primary Snow Belt and the lakeshore.

Snow squalls will continue overnight, reducing visibility and coating the roads.

Be careful traveling around the area.

Lake effect snow will continue into Friday.

Whiteout conditions will occur in squalls.

The bitter cold will also hang around into Friday.

The high temperature will only be 24 degrees on Friday afternoon.

We’ll warm up just a bit this weekend, with highs in the mid 30s on Saturday and in the low 40s on Sunday.

Widespread rain will move into the area late Saturday night and will continue into Sunday.

Browns fan should dress warmly and wear something waterproof.

The wind chill will be in the 20s during the game, and light rain is possible early in the game, too.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.