Next round of Ohio National Guard troops gets welcome from Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has called up a total of 2,300 National Guard members who are being deployed to hospitals all over the state dealing with record COVID-19 surges.

Thursday, 100 of them reported to the Defense Supply Center in Columbus where DeWine and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John C. Harris, Jr. were there to welcome them.

The majority of the 2,300 have been deployed to hospitals in Cleveland, Akron and Canton who have been hit hardest by surges of both Delta and Omicron variants.

Not all of the guard members are medically trained, as those members hold civilian jobs as healthcare providers.

DeWine has acknowledged taking those Guard members out of their current hospitals would hurt more than help.

The vast majority of the 2,300 are helping with logistics in hospitals like stocking emergency departments, moving patients and in some cases food preparation and distribution to patients.

Both Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals have recently said they are not only dealing with record numbers of COVID patients, but also record numbers of staff out sick with the virus as well.

The initial deployment called up by DeWine was for 1,050 Guard members but after a week hospitals told the Governor they needed more, so he called up an additional 1,250.

