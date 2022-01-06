2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Next round of Ohio National Guard troops gets welcome from Gov. DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine has called up 2,300 National Guard members to help hospitals during record surge.
Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency Department.(Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has called up a total of 2,300 National Guard members who are being deployed to hospitals all over the state dealing with record COVID-19 surges.

Thursday, 100 of them reported to the Defense Supply Center in Columbus where DeWine and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John C. Harris, Jr. were there to welcome them.

The majority of the 2,300 have been deployed to hospitals in Cleveland, Akron and Canton who have been hit hardest by surges of both Delta and Omicron variants.

Not all of the guard members are medically trained, as those members hold civilian jobs as healthcare providers.

DeWine has acknowledged taking those Guard members out of their current hospitals would hurt more than help.

The vast majority of the 2,300 are helping with logistics in hospitals like stocking emergency departments, moving patients and in some cases food preparation and distribution to patients.

Both Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals have recently said they are not only dealing with record numbers of COVID patients, but also record numbers of staff out sick with the virus as well.

The initial deployment called up by DeWine was for 1,050 Guard members but after a week hospitals told the Governor they needed more, so he called up an additional 1,250.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

A cold weather homeless camp downtown Cleveland
Cleveland homeless shelters keep COVID in mind as cold air forces more people inside
The Rockefeller Foundation graded states on their reporting of breakthrough Covid-19 infections.
Ohio scores a ‘D’ on reporting breakthrough Covid cases
Governor Mike DeWine reacts to new hospital ads, begging for help
‘It impacts all of us:’ Gov. DeWine reacts to new hospital ads, begs for help
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, additional 593 hospitalizations