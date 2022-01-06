2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman shot near Taco Bell drive-thru in Elyria, police say

FILE: Taco Bell in Elyria(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night near a fast-food location.

According to police, officers responded to the Taco Bell on West Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

First responders and police arrived to find the adult female victim who was shot in the arm.

Individuals at the scene said the shooting occurred near the drive-thru area of the Taco Bell.

Police said the woman was taken to University Hospitals in Elyria for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting incident is still under investigation. Police did not provide any suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Elyria police.

