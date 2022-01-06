Woman shot in parking lot of McDonald’s, Sheffield Village police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village police say a woman was shot in the parking lot of the McDonald’s location near the Detroit Road and Abbe Road intersection.

The shooting was first reported at approximately 10 a.m.

Investigators have not released the condition of the female victim, who has not yet been publicly identified.

Police are still actively searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

