2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman shot in parking lot of McDonald’s, Sheffield Village police say

Shooting scene in Sheffield Village
Shooting scene in Sheffield Village(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village police say a woman was shot in the parking lot of the McDonald’s location near the Detroit Road and Abbe Road intersection.

The shooting was first reported at approximately 10 a.m.

Investigators have not released the condition of the female victim, who has not yet been publicly identified.

Police are still actively searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Eight red wolf pups from the Akron Zoo - 1 day old. The zoo received an anoymous estate gift of...
Akron Zoo gets $1.5 million estate gift, largest in its history
FILE: Taco Bell in Elyria
Woman shot near Taco Bell drive-thru in Elyria, police say
Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Next round of Ohio National Guard troops gets welcome from Gov. DeWine
A box truck flipped on SR 2 WB, Thursday morning, forcing closure of the westbound lane.
Box truck rollover closes portion of SR 2 Thursday morning