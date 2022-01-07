15-year-old Parma girl missing since Dec. 13

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Maya Lania Hemphill.

She was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2021, when she skipped school after being dropped off at Parma Senior High School by her father, according to police.

Hemphill was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 140 pounds, with long black hair partially dyed red, brown eyes, and a large birthmark on the right side of her torso.

Police said she was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie, and was carrying a black purse.

She may be in the Parma or Cleveland area, according to police.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 with any information on where Hemphill may be.

Maya Lania Hemphill (Parma Police)

