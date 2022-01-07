2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

15-year-old Parma girl missing since Dec. 13

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Maya Lania Hemphill.

She was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2021, when she skipped school after being dropped off at Parma Senior High School by her father, according to police.

Hemphill was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 140 pounds, with long black hair partially dyed red, brown eyes, and a large birthmark on the right side of her torso.

Police said she was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie, and was carrying a black purse.

She may be in the Parma or Cleveland area, according to police.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 with any information on where Hemphill may be.

Maya Lania Hemphill
Maya Lania Hemphill(Parma Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Students, teachers and staff will be returning to in-person learning in the Cleveland...
Cleveland Metropolitan School District resumes in-person learning on Monday
Marcus Epps
Euclid councilman pleads not guilty to multiple housing violations
Cleveland Orchestra officials announced they’re postponing this year’s concert and community...
COVID surge forces postponement of Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert and Community Day
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1