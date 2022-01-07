2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men charged with murdering Cleveland hairdresser expected in court

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects who have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a Cleveland-area hairdresser are expected in court on Friday morning.

The arraignments for Daniel Mobley and Chad Webb, both 27 years old, are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Both face a variety of charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, theft, and more.

According to detectives, 57-year-old Chris Vo was found dead in a garage along Lakewood Heights Boulevard on Dec. 26, 2021.

Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

A neighbor initially reported seeing blood coming through the bottom of the garage door, which prompted police to begin investigating.

Vo most recently worked at Kameryn Rose Salon & Spa in Rocky River. He was a hairdresser for over 25 years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

