2 men charged with murdering Cleveland hairdresser expected in court
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects who have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a Cleveland-area hairdresser are expected in court on Friday morning.
The arraignments for Daniel Mobley and Chad Webb, both 27 years old, are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Both face a variety of charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, theft, and more.
According to detectives, 57-year-old Chris Vo was found dead in a garage along Lakewood Heights Boulevard on Dec. 26, 2021.
A neighbor initially reported seeing blood coming through the bottom of the garage door, which prompted police to begin investigating.
Vo most recently worked at Kameryn Rose Salon & Spa in Rocky River. He was a hairdresser for over 25 years.
