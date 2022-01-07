2 men charged with murdering Cleveland hairdresser expected in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects who have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a Cleveland-area hairdresser are expected in court on Friday morning.

The arraignments for Daniel Mobley and Chad Webb, both 27 years old, are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Both face a variety of charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, theft, and more.

According to detectives, 57-year-old Chris Vo was found dead in a garage along Lakewood Heights Boulevard on Dec. 26, 2021.

A neighbor initially reported seeing blood coming through the bottom of the garage door, which prompted police to begin investigating.

Sources say robbery was the motive and the victims injuries were the result of fighting back. Just an awful story. https://t.co/xcQqTRNj8A — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) January 5, 2022

Vo most recently worked at Kameryn Rose Salon & Spa in Rocky River. He was a hairdresser for over 25 years.

