59-year-old Stark County man missing since Jan. 3

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 59-year-old William Scott Pittman, who goes by Scott, after he went missing.

The sheriff’s office said Pittman was last seen leaving a home in the 300 block of Dallas Place SE in Canton Township in an unknown car at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

He was described by the sheriff’s office as approximately 6′ tall, about 160 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.

Pittman was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said he may be in the Akron area.

Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see Pittman

