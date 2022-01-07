Barstool Sports helps raise donations in honor of fallen Cleveland police patrolman Shane Bartek

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Barstool Sports is stepping up in a big way following the death of Shane Bartek, the off-duty Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

The sports and pop culture-orientated digital media group tweeted to its 3.2 million followers that they are helping to raise money that will benefit the Cleveland Police Department Heroes Fund in honor of Bartek.

Donations are being raised through the sale of shirts and hooded-sweatshirts that feature the Cleveland police and Barstool Sports logos on the clothing items.

Barstool Sports said 100% of the funds raised will go towards Bartek’s funeral arrangements and his family’s current costs or monetary needs. Donations can also be made directly to the Cleveland Police Foundation Heroes Fund.

The funeral for Bartek is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11.

