Boston Mills Ski Resort opening Jan. 7

PENINSULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Boston Mills Ski Resort will open for the season on Friday, Jan. 7.

Masks are required in all indoor settings; including, the gondolas, restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, retail and rental locations and on buses.

Masks are not required outdoors, in lift lines or on chairlifts.

Guests ages 12 and over will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to eat at the indoor, cafeteria-style restaurants.

Alpine Valley and Brandywine Ski Resorts remain closed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.