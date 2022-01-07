‘Cin-Day Lucky Dawgs’ optimistic about Cleveland Browns, despite unlucky season

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have fans all over the world with Browns Backers group in 12 counties totaling more than 100,000 fans.

But, perhaps nowhere is the passion, both for and against the Browns, as great as it is four hours south on I-71.

“Being in Cincinnati, to be honest with you, there’s probably equal, maybe even more, Browns fans in the area,” said Kurt Boveington, a Stow native who moved to Cincinnati in 1990 and president of Cin-Day Lucky Dawgs. “You have to understand, when you look at the history, Bengals didn’t come into play until the late 60s, early 70s, and all the people here were Browns fans.”

The Cin-Day Lucky Dawgs were founded in 2007 with 600 people now receiving their newsletter. They head to the Lucky Dog Tavern and Grill on Sundays to watch every Browns game.

And despite living in Cincinnati, Browns fans won’t switch allegiance to the Bengals, even with Cincinnati’s 2021 success.

“Nope, can’t do that,” said Boveington. “We’re hardcore Browns fans.”

The Browns and Bengals are not only rivals but brothers, Paul Brown founding both teams. It adds to the spirit of the group, Browns fans getting together in enemy territory.

“We have a lot of fun,” said Boveington. “In order to be a Browns fans, especially in another territory so to speak, the enemy territory, you got to have a sense of humor.”

The Browns defeated the Bengals earlier this season in Cincinnati, 41-16.

