Cleveland museums offer free admission and activities on MLK Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day arrives on Monday, January 17. On this day of remembrance that marks the birthday of one of our Nation’s greatest Civil Rights leaders, many Cleveland museums are honoring the day with free admission and activities designed to inform and pay homage to MLK.

Detail from "Unite" by Barbra Jones-Hogu (Cleveland Museum of Art, Jones-Hogu)

The Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art will open its doors for a free daylong celebration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum offers activities and meditations for visitors of all ages on the King Center’s 2022 King Holiday theme, “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community”.

The free museum will be presenting the exhibition “Picturing Motherhood Now”, bringing together works by a diverse range of contemporary artists who interpret what motherhood looks like today.

The museum will also offer a free Family Discovery Pack, a wearable vest with kid-friendly tools and activities that interact with the artwork’s ideas and artists. The free packs will be available at the Ames Family Atrium.

The CMA requires all visitors, staff and volunteers to wear face-coverings inside the building.

Find more info here.

From the exhibition "Amanda Wicker: Black Fashion Design in Cleveland" (Case Western Reserve)

The Cleveland History Center

The Cleveland History Center will be offering free admission during its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can experience the newly renovated library and talk to members of the African American Archives Auxiliary. Current exhibitions are: “A Century of the American Motorcycle”, “Amanda Wicker: Black Fashion in Cleveland” and “The Golden Age of Cleveland Art”. Carousel rides will be available for $3.

Click here for more information.

Image: Tri-C Website (Tri-C)

Cuyahoga Community College

Tri-C will host its 45th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy beginning on at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. The virtual remembrance will feature an assortment of musical performances and scholarship presentations as well as student speeches honoring the civil rights leader.

The tradition began in 1977, six years before the federal government designated a day to honor King, making it the longest-running MLK event in Cleveland. The event typically takes place at Playhouse Square but moved online in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“Cuyahoga Community College understood early on the importance of honoring Dr. King’s dream of civil rights and racial harmony,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said. “As we come together this year to reflect on his call to collectively fight injustice, it will be against the backdrop of renewed efforts to protect and strengthen voting rights.”

Three essayists will present essays that reflect on a quote from King’s 1965 speech in Oberlin, Ohio. Sydney Hughart, a Mandel Scholar and journalism major who plans to become an investigative journalist; Austin Keller, a Mandel Scholar who aspires to teach social studies and enjoys volunteering with nonprofits; and TinaRenea Conwell, a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member and CMSD employee who plans to become a civil rights attorney.

Click here for more info.

Dr. Khalid el-Hakim (Maltz Museum)

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

The museum is offering free admission from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with online registration required. At 11 a.m., an online program titled “A Dream That Moves Us” will present performances from the Playhouse Square and Karamu House geared for children Pre-K to 5th grade.

From 1 to 2 p.m., 6th through 12th-graders can participate in the “Stop the Hate” essay writing workshop, and writers group Lake Erie Ink will provide insight on how to craft a personal essay that tells a powerful story.

And from 3-4:30 p.m., Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, the founder of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum will present an online program on black museums, and how race and racism shaped their current-day climate.

All online presentations require registration, and can be accessed at the museum website here.

