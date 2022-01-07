2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Public Library, 19 News to honor the city’s ‘changemakers’ on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local heroes who’ve worked tro improve the quality of life in Cleveland will be recognized at the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration.

WOIO 19 News, in partnership with the Cleveland Public Library, will broadcast the event on Saturday Jan. 15 on WUAB CW 43 at 7 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. on 19 News and again at 11 a.m. on WUAB CW 43.

This year’s theme for the MLK 2022 program is “Courage, Commitment, and Change.

“Change is difficult. It takes courage and commitment to make an impact in the community. Our honorees have removed barriers to create opportunities for their neighbors and bring unity to our great city,” said Dr. Sadie Winlock, Chief Equity, Education & Engagement Officer at Cleveland Public Library.

“Neighbors helping neighbors. This year’s honorees are beacons of hope in our community,” said Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library. “For the second year, the Library has collaborated with WOIO to create a program that embodies the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the spirit of Cleveland.”

Among the local dignitaries featured will include Cleveland Public Library Drum Major for Change Award winner Dr. Edgar Jackson.

Other highlights include a conversation with United Way of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Augie Napol, an I Have a Dream message from a children’s perspective, a special message from the Cleveland Public Library Board of Trustees, and a performance by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter.

“WOIO is proud to partner with Cleveland Public Library on this important program in tribute of Dr. King’s legacy,” said Matt Moran, General Manager at WOIO and WUAB. “This program is an extension of our ongoing work to uncover truths, provoke conversation, and tell the stories that empower our community.”

