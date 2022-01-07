2 Strong 4 Bullies
Eagles book Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for ‘Hotel California’ tour

** FILE ** The Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmidt, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh...
** FILE ** The Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmidt, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh perform on stage at Invesco Field during the first event to be held at the new stadium in a Saturday, Aug. 11, 2001 file photo, in Denver. The Eagles will headline a newly added third day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival this spring in Indio, Calif. The Eagles will play May 2, 2008 along with John Fogerty, Trisha Yearwood, Shelby Lynne, Glen Campbell and Rissi Palmer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(DAVID ZALUBOWSKI | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans will welcome the Eagles this March at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the ‘Hotel California’ tour.

According to a news release, the concert will feature the iconic album in its entirety as well as other greatest hits.

The show is planned for 8 p.m. on March 17, according to the release, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.

COVID-19 protocol is subject to change; check here for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

