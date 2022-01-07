Eagles book Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for ‘Hotel California’ tour
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans will welcome the Eagles this March at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the ‘Hotel California’ tour.
According to a news release, the concert will feature the iconic album in its entirety as well as other greatest hits.
The show is planned for 8 p.m. on March 17, according to the release, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.
COVID-19 protocol is subject to change; check here for the latest information.
