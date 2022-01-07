2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid Family Dollar breaking and entering suspect steals cartons of cigarettes(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said a man was caught on camera breaking and entering into Family Dollar, and detectives need the community’s help identifying him.

The suspect stole numerous cartons of cigarettes, according to police.

Euclid Police gave the following narrative of the crime on the department’s Facebook page feeling “perplexed”:

“This podsnappery of a fellow quite possibly named ‘Winston’ and hailing from ‘Salem’ chose to ignore the door and find a ‘Newport’ into the Family Dollar Store to pilfer cartons of cigarettes. He hardly resembles the ‘Marlboro’ man and didn’t use a ‘Camel’ for his travels, but he needs to be identified...

Sorry for such nanty narking creating this post; it’s really just butter upon bacon!”

Call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 reference report 22-00113 if you recognize this breaking and entering suspect or have any other information on this crime.

